MSAF probes fatal boat incident near Qamea

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The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is aware of a tragic maritime incident that occurred last Thursday in the waters near Qamea, Taveuni, resulting in the loss of two lives.

In a statement, MSAF announced that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently underway, with a team deployed to conduct initial assessments.

They are collaborating closely with the Police and other relevant stakeholders and will await the preliminary findings of the investigation.

MSAF also takes this opportunity to remind all mariners, boat operators, and vessel owners to exercise extreme caution at sea at all times.

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This includes maintaining a proper lookout, adhering to safe navigation practices, and ensuring vessels are properly certified and operated in accordance with maritime safety regulations.