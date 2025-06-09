Education and cultural programmes strengthen Fiji’s global links

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Cultural exchange and education are playing an increasingly important role in shaping Fiji’s global engagement, with hundreds of Fijians benefiting from international scholarship opportunities and cultural programmes.

Speaking at the 77th ICCR Foundation Day last night, Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka highlighted how cultural institutions and education initiatives are helping transform lives and strengthen human resource development in Fiji.

He adds that these scholarship programmes have enabled many Fijians to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and research studies overseas, equipping them with skills that contribute to the country’s workforce upon their return.

The Minister says such initiatives not only support education but also allow individuals to reconnect with their cultural identity and promote greater understanding through language, the arts, and shared traditions.

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“This form of cultural diplomacy has helped the ICCR transcend all boundaries and spread Indian art forms internationally. In saying this, please allow me to commend the ICCR for creating a unique identity that resonates throughout the global Indian diaspora, through its cultural and linguistic reach that has transcended all barriers.”

Ditoka also stressed that these efforts are key to strengthening national development, with education and cultural exchange emerging as important tools in building long-term capacity and opportunity for Fijians.

He adds that education remains a key pillar of Fiji–India relations, with these programmes helping to build skills, strengthen human resources, and create long-term people-to-people connections.