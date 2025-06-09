Dr Kaur urges shift in health behavior

National HIV Task Force representative Dr Priya Kaur. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

National HIV Task Force representative Dr Priya Kaur is urging Fijians to stop waiting until they are sick to seek medical help, warning that poor health-seeking behaviour is putting lives at risk.

Dr Kaur says Fiji’s health system is designed to treat patients holistically, not just the illness they present with.

She says when patients visit a health facility with symptoms like a cough or fever, doctors also assess their overall wellbeing, including family situation, social needs and access to support services.

Dr Kaur says this integrated approach ensures patients receive comprehensive care, whether it is medical treatment, family planning advice or social welfare support.

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However, she stresses that too many people only go to the hospital when they are already unwell.

Dr Kaur says this needs to change urgently.

She is calling on Fijians to start visiting health facilities even when they feel healthy, to check their weight, blood pressure, and to get tested for diseases like HIV.

Dr Kaur says early testing and regular check-ups are critical to understanding one’s health status and preventing serious illness.

She adds that mothers attending clinics for their children should also speak up about their own health concerns, as support and referrals are readily available.

Dr Kaur warns that improving health outcomes in Fiji starts with individuals taking responsibility for their well-being.

She stresses that knowing your health status early can make the difference between prevention and life-threatening disease.