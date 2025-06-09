Waranaivalu shines in Tahiti United win

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Fiji football international Tevita Waranaivalu played a key role in Tahiti United’s dominant 5-1 victory over Solomon Kings in the OFC Pro League clash in Suva last night.

Waranaivalu scored the crucial equalizer in the first half, helping his side recover after conceding early before going on to dominate the match.

He says the team stuck to their game plan despite a slow start.

“We came with a game plan. In the first half we slept off a little bit and gave Solomon the lead, but we kept our heads high and managed to equalize.”

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Waranaivalu adds that a strong halftime response made the difference for his side.

“We went back at halftime, talked about it, and came back stronger.”

The match also marked a special occasion for the Fijian forward, who relished the chance to play on home soil.

“This is one of my favourite grounds, and I’m so happy to be back home playing here. I just want to thank the Almighty for bringing me back.”

Tahiti United’s win strengthens their position in the competition as they continue their push in the OFC Pro League.