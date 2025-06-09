Teachers urge focus on ECE in budget

[File Photo]

Teachers are urging the government to rethink education spending and prioritize early childhood education in the 2026–2027 national budget.

During budget consultations, educators raised concerns that funding for early childhood education particularly for preschoolers continues to be overlooked, despite its critical role in shaping a child’s future.

Educators stressed that the early years, especially ages three and four, and are vital for a child’s development, warning that current funding approaches risk neglecting this important stage.

They also highlighted that while Section 31 of the Constitution guarantees the right to education at all levels, early childhood education still receives limited attention in national budget allocations.

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“We all know that early childhood education is very, very important. It lays the foundation of early learning. Yet, we seem to be taking a top-down approach towards our young ones.”

In response, Minister Esrom Immanuel says the government recognizes the importance of early childhood education and has increased funding in recent budgets.

He adds that support will extend beyond facilities and tuition to include teacher support.

“If you see now, we are paying teachers for the full day for all 8 hours preschool educators. Before, they were paid for only half a day. This allows teachers time to prepare properly and better cater to students. We acknowledge that preschoolers are crucial for early education.”

Participants are calling on the government to reassess its priorities and commit to a balanced education budget that treats early childhood education as a key investment in the nation’s future.