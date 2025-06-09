Families eye safer future beyond informal settlement

Families from the Batiniwai informal settlement say repeated cyclone evacuations have pushed them to seriously consider moving out for good, as safety concerns continue to grow.

Following Tropical Cyclone Vaianu’s passage near Fiji, 11 families took shelter at Saint Agnes Primary School after heavy rain and strong winds affected parts of the country.

Mother of one, Batiteba Lasaqa, says she has evacuated three times in the past two years because her home cannot withstand strong winds, adding that the safety of her child is her main concern.

“Our house cannot withstand the strong winds… that’s why we have to evacuate. It’s for the safety of our children.”

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Lasaqa says the family is now saving money with the aim of permanently relocating, but remains cautious due to uncertainty over land security and the risk of investing in an area they may one day have to leave.

She says overcrowding in the settlement is also becoming a concern, especially during extreme weather events.

Father of four, Thomas Campbell, who has lived in the settlement since 2016, says repeated cyclones and worsening conditions have strengthened his resolve to move his family out permanently.

He says the settlement has grown significantly over the years, making living conditions more difficult during emergencies.

“I’ve been trying to save money to move… but after I got injured, it’s been very hard for me to look for a place.”

Campbell says this is the second time his family has had to evacuate, and he acknowledges the support provided by the church and community leaders during such times.

Both families say while financial challenges remain, their long-term goal is now clear that is to move out of the settlement for good in search of safer and more stable living conditions.