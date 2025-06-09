Tentative trial date expected to be set in drug case

The State has informed the High Court of a possible delay to the re-trial of Fiji-Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman, pending a decision by the Supreme Court.

Rahman was charged with the unlawful possession of 39.5 kilograms of cocaine, which was discovered at his Caubati home in 2019.

The drugs were found in his father’s bedroom, who was overseas at the time of the search.

Rahman was previously convicted and sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 14 years. He later appealed both his conviction and sentence.

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While his conviction was quashed, the Court of Appeal ordered a re-trial at the earliest opportunity.

State Counsel Nancy Tikoisuva informed the court that the State has appealed to the Supreme Court on several legal grounds.

The High Court judge said a tentative trial date will be set, noting that the Supreme Court is expected to sit in August and November .

The matter has been adjourned to 22 June.