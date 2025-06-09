Fuel and inflation risks rise

Fiji could face renewed pressure on fuel prices and inflation due to escalating geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global energy markets.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says rising conflict risks, including tensions in the Middle East, are already affecting international oil supply chains and pushing up costs.

He says for a small, import-dependent economy like Fiji, these shocks quickly translate into higher transport costs, increased production expenses, and broader inflationary pressures on businesses and households.

“The escalating tensions arising from the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, and the resulting disruptions to global energy markets have placed upward pressure on international fuel prices and heightened concerns around supply security,”

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He says these global developments could also affect tourism and economic momentum through higher air travel and operating costs.

Despite the risks, Immanuel says Fiji’s economic fundamentals remain stable, supported by strong reserves and continued consumer spending.

However, he warns that careful fiscal management will be needed as the country prepares for its upcoming budget in a more uncertain global environment.