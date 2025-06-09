Fiji moves to lead Pacific in weather and climate forecasting

Groundbreaking ceremony of a new regional centre focused on improving meteorological safety and disaster risk reduction in the Pacific.

The Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Service is aiming to become a regional leader in weather and climate science.

This was highlighted by Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, during the groundbreaking of a new regional centre focused on improving meteorological safety and disaster risk reduction in the Pacific.

Fiji continues to face serious hydro-meteorological threats, including cyclones, floods, droughts and storm surges, which can damage infrastructure, affect agriculture and impact livelihoods.

“As we have seen recently, in terms of precipitation, torrential rainfall can lead to flooding. Which causes damage to infrastructure, the agricultural sector etc.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister acknowledged Japan’s continued support in infrastructure, disaster response and climate initiatives, adding that the government is fully committed to completing the project.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, says the project marks a new chapter in Japan–Fiji cooperation.

Tajima adds that accurate and timely weather information is critical for saving lives and protecting livelihoods, especially as Pacific nations remain highly vulnerable to cyclones, floods and other extreme weather events.

The $27million project is being supported by the Government of Japan and JICA, and is expected to strengthen Fiji’s capacity to respond to natural disasters.