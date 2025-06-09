US-Iran ceasefire offers relief, but uncertainty remains: PM

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the temporary halt to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ongoing negotiations toward a longer-term agreement between the United States and Iran are significant developments for Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, Rabuka said that while the ceasefire may help stabilise fuel supply in the short term, the overall situation remains uncertain.

He stresses that the Government will continue to monitor global developments closely and will respond as necessary to protect national interests, particularly given the potential impact on fuel prices, shipping, and the cost of living.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Fiji is currently managing multiple challenges, including preparations for a national State Funeral, ongoing recovery efforts following a recent natural disaster, and the broader impacts of global uncertainty.

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Despite these pressures, Rabuka stresses that the country’s strength lies in its unity.

He is urging Fijians to act with discipline, resilience, and care for one another, while continuing to support their communities and remain focused on the overall well-being of the nation.