Key upgrades underway as Navua prepares for town status

Navua Town

Key infrastructure upgrades are being prioritised in Navua as the government prepares the area for its official declaration as a town.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the government plans to declare Navua a town by early August, at the start of the new financial year.

He says the improvements will focus on essential services and facilities, including upgrades to the bus station, relocation of the market, and enhancements to drainage systems and other support infrastructure.

Relevant agencies are now working together to address these gaps, ensuring Navua meets all necessary planning and service requirements before the declaration is formalised.

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For a location to be declared a town, Nalumisa revealed, it must meet several key requirements, including proper county planning, access to essential services such as a hospital and fire station, schools, commercial activity, and other support facilities.

“Navua has all these facilities – they’ve got a new Navua hospital, there’s a new Navua fire station, they have two supermarkets, they have schools, they have hotels around the area, as well as other commercial activities. So it’s only fitting that we move ahead and declare Navua a town.”

The new upgrades are aimed at improving accessibility, service delivery, and overall urban management, as Navua continues to experience steady residential and commercial growth.

Meanwhile, an interim administration will be appointed to oversee the transition and manage the town’s operations in its initial phase.

This administration is expected to guide development priorities and ensure systems are in place before elected councillors take over following local government elections.

Nalumisa says these steps are part of broader efforts to ensure Navua is well-prepared to function effectively as a municipality, with upgraded infrastructure and governance structures to support its growing population.