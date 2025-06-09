Public invited to apply for drainage board positions

The government has opened applications for drainage board positions as part of efforts to improve transparency and performance.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says expressions of interest are now being accepted, replacing the previous system where appointments were largely made by the minister.

He says the move comes as there is significant work needed to repair drainage systems and maintain key infrastructure such as floodgates.

The ministry will begin vetting applicants to identify suitable candidates to manage these responsibilities.

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Tunabuna adds that members appointed in 2024 have completed their term and are eligible to reapply, with new appointments expected soon.