Coachella kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter and surprise guests

[Source: BBC]

The Coachella music festival has kicked off with surprise guest actor Susan Sarandon featuring in pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining performance on Friday.

The actor delivered a monologue as an older version of 26-year-old Carpenter in the middle of her set.

Other stars who featured in the singer’s classic Hollywood-themed gig were comedian Will Ferrell and actor Sam Elliott.

The massive festival in the California desert draws more than 100,000 people daily over two weekends, according to police from the city of Indio.

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This year, weather agencies have warned of wind and dust in the area, with strong winds forcing the festival to cancel a set by DJ Anyma after Carpenter’s performance.

“Due to strong wind conditions affecting Anyma’s stage build, he is unable to perform tonight,” the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival said in a statement on Instagram on Friday.

“Coachella and Anyma have made this decision together with your safety as the priority.”

The National Weather Service had said wind gusts were expected to reach around 25 miles per hour on Friday.

An air quality advisory is also in place in the Coachella Valley from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning because of windblown dust that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Particle pollution can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of lung infections,” the National Weather Service warned.

Indio is listed as one of the potentially impacted areas, although the local air quality management district said levels of polluting particles were measured as good to moderate since noon on Thursday.

To kick off the globally renowned festival, Carpenter – headlining for the first time – turned the stage into the Hollywood Hills, nicknaming it “Sabrinawood”.

She began her set by appearing in a short film where she was pulled over while driving at night by the actor Elliott. He lets her go, and afterwards she emerges on stage. Comedian Ferrell appeared later on stage pretending to be an electrician.

Other performers on Friday included global girl group KATSEYE and British artist Disclosure.

On Saturday, Justin Bieber will headline the festival, followed by Karol G on Sunday.

A number of UK artists are also on the bill – including Wet Leg, Lambrini Girls, Little Simz and FKA Twigs.

The line-ups will repeat next weekend.

The festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, has been running since 2002.