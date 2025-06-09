Iran begins peace talks with US in Islamabad

[Photo: REUTERS]

Iran’s negotiating team arrived in Islamabad today for peace talks with the United States, even as Tehran insisted on measures it said needed to be addressed first, throwing last-minute doubt over the ​meetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in the six-week war on Wednesday, just hours before a deadline after which Trump had threatened to destroy Iran’s civilisation.

The ceasefire has halted U.S. and Israeli ‌airstrikes on Iran.

But it has not ended Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies, or calmed a parallel war between I