Namoce out, Vakatawa in

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has made a few changes to its lineup it announced on Wednesday to take on the Western Force in round nine of the Shop N Save Super Pacific in Lautoka tomorrow.

Iosefo Namoce who was named at inside center is out and will be replaced by Virimi Vakatawa.

The former French international was not in the initial matchday squad.

Namoce was missing from the captain’s run today while Vakatawa was running at 12.

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Head coach Glen Jackson has also made a change on the bench with Mesake Vocevoce ruled out and Isoa Tuwai coming in to take his place.

The Drua hosts Western Force at 4:35pm at Churchill Park in Laitoka.