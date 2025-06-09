TC Vaianu forces 1,400 Fijians to evacuate

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Tropical Cyclone Vaianu has displaced more than 1,400 people, caused flooding and triggered power and water outages across Fiji.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management Office, Mitieli Cama states the cyclone is now a Category 3 system moving southeast, reducing the immediate threat to the country.

A total of 1,472 evacuees from 378 households are sheltering in 46 centers nationwide. The Western Division is hardest hit with 30 centers open.

The Eastern Division has seven, the Central Division six and the Northern Division three.

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Roads, bridges and crossings have been damaged or closed while some areas remain inaccessible due to flooding. Fiji Roads Authority is restoring affected transport routes.

Power outages are reported in parts of the Western Division, including Ba, Ra and Tavua. Cama says EFL crews are restoring electricity.

Water supply is intermittent in Sigatoka, Pacific Harbor, Serua and Kadavu. The Water Authority of Fiji is working to restore services.

Cama confirms there are no fatalities, injuries, or missing persons. The National Emergency Operations

Center is fully activated, coordinating with divisional centers, response agencies, and development partners.

Fiji Police Force and National Fire Authority teams are providing security and clearing debris.

The Minister, he states is distributing food rations in Waidamundamu Settlement.

Cama urges Fijians to avoid flooded roads and rivers, boil drinking water, conserve supplies and remain alert while disruptions continue.

He stresses that risks remain from flooding and damaged infrastructure.

The government is focused on evacuee safety, restoring essential services, and enabling families to return home safely.

Initial damage assessments are underway to guide relief and recovery efforts.

This disaster update was provided by NDMO this afternoon.