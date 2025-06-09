Cron praises Fines-Leleiwasa after Drua clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Former Western Force halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa earned praise from his old coach following a strong performance against his former side after their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash in Lautoka.

Now steering the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, Fines-Leleiwasa played a key role in controlling the tempo and keeping pressure on the Force throughout the contest.

His impact did not go unnoticed, even from the opposition camp.

Western Force head coach Simon Cron spoke highly of the halfback, highlighting both his character and influence on the field.

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“Fines is a great man. He’s a great player. He ran really well. He kept the tempo up with the ball.”

Cron also acknowledged the strong connection Fines-Leleiwasa still has with the Force.

“We really like Fines. He is a big Force man and always will be.”

Turning attention to their next assignment, Cron admitted his side will need to address missed opportunities from the match.

“We’ll regroup, look at the opportunities we squandered and how we fix that, then move forward.”

The Force now shift focus to their upcoming clash against the Crusaders this weekend.