Sherman praises Bula FC progress

Former Fiji national football team head coach and current Vanuatu United boss Rob Sherman has praised the development of Bula FC, describing their progress as a positive sign for football in the country.

Despite his side suffering a loss to Bula FC earlier in the competition, Sherman says he has been encouraged by what he has seen from the team, particularly the emergence of young players.

“It’s great to see. Obviously they beat us and although I’m disappointed in that, I’m also quite pleased for them.”

He highlighted the impact of the systems put in place by the club, noting that the development pathway is beginning to show results.

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“Seeing some of the younger players coming through is good, which proves that the work the team has put in place is having an effect.”

Sherman believes the growth of Bula FC is not only beneficial for the club, but also for the wider football landscape in Fiji.

“It all looks very positive for the country as a whole, which is great.”

Round 5 of the OFC Pro League kicks off this weekend in Fiji.