Soccer

Krishna relishes Bula FC homecoming

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 11, 2026 6:40 pm

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC captain Roy Krishna says the team is excited to finally return home as they prepare to play their first matches in Fiji during Round Five of the OFC Pro League.

After spending previous rounds away from home, the opportunity to play in front of family and local supporters is one the skipper believes will mean a lot to the squad.

“Excited… I think finally for us boys locally, we’ve been away for a while. It’s a good opportunity for us to play in front of our family and fans, so I can’t wait.”

Bula FC heads into the round with growing confidence following a strong run of form, with Krishna highlighting the positive environment within the team.

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“I think the training has been good. There’s a lot of positive energy around.”

Despite their recent success, the captain says the focus remains firmly on the task ahead.

“Whatever we won in the last round has passed. The focus is now on PNG, and then we’ll go from there.”

Bula FC will take on PNG Hekari United at 7pm tomorrow night in Ba.

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