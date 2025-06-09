Relief rations delivered to Cyclone-affected families

[Photo: MINISTRY OF RURAL AND MARITIME DEVELOPMENT/ FACEBOOK]

More than 50 families affected by Tropical Cyclone Vaianu have received food ration assistance, as the government continues relief efforts in the Western Division.

Support was delivered to communities in Nawaqadrua Village in Ba, Drasa Settlement in Lautoka, and Momi Village in Nadroga following flooding and disruptions earlier this week.

While assistance is being rolled out, teams remain on the ground carrying out Initial Damage Assessments to better understand the full impact and guide the next phase of support.

Efforts are being coordinated through the National Disaster Risk Management Office, working closely with response agencies and partners to ensure help reaches those who need it most.

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Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu joined teams on the ground to hand over supplies and meet affected families.

Bulitavu acknowledged the resilience shown by communities and the strong spirit of support among neighbours during this time.

He also reassured families that Government assistance will continue as recovery efforts progress, with a focus on ensuring no one is left behind as communities begin to rebuild.