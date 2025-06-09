Boxers get first-hand lessons on importance of diet

Fiji Amateur Boxing Association President Panapasa Daunakamakama is taking a hands-on approach to keeping his elite athletes in peak condition—by employing members of the national team at his Suva restaurant.

The initiative teaches boxers the importance of proper nutrition, giving them practical experience in preparing healthy meals while managing diets to stay competitive.

During a visit to Carnivore Fiji yesterday, Aminiasi Saratibau and Ben Maukakala highlighted the value of balancing fitness, diet, and earning a living outside the ring.

World-ranked boxer Saratibau thanks Daunakamakama for his dedication to keeping the country’s fighters in peak condition, with a strong focus on proper diet and nutrition.

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“Firstly I just want to thank Mr Daunakamakama for his support, allowing us boxers to work here and learn a few things. Apart from that he provides us with meals so we can stay fit and in shape. Working here has been an eye-opening experience and I have enjoyed it so far.”

Up next for Saratibau is the Pacific Nations Competition in Suva next weekend, which he will use to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in July.

The Pacific Nations Competition will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on the 17th and 18th of this month and it will air Live on Viti+.