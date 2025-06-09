Fiji secures $16.7M grant to boost coastal climate resilience

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FINANCE/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is strengthening protection for vulnerable coastal communities through a US$16.7 million grant secured with support from the Asian Development Bank.

The funding will go toward the Enhancing Climate Resilience of Coastal Communities Project, aimed at reducing climate risks and safeguarding livelihoods.

The agreement was signed by Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel and ADB Pacific Regional Director Azusa Sato, with total project funding expected to reach nearly US$18 million, including government contributions.

Immanuel says the project targets communities most exposed to climate impacts.

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“The objective is to reduce climate exposure and vulnerability of coastal ecosystems and communities.”

The initiative will introduce nature-based solutions, including mangrove restoration and integrated coastal protection systems, while also supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Sato says the project will deliver practical support to those on the front lines of climate change.

“This project will help translate Fiji’s resilience priorities into tangible action for communities.”

The programme is expected to benefit 15 at-risk communities, with about 3,000 metres of coastline and riverbanks to be restored and protected.

It will also include training and capacity-building to strengthen local response and adaptation efforts.

“By combining mangrove restoration and improved drainage, the project will strengthen natural coastal defences while enhancing biodiversity.”

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways over five years.

The government says the initiative is a key step toward protecting communities, preserving ecosystems, and building long-term resilience against climate change.