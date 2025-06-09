Community health workers key to service delivery

[Photo: KELERA DITAIKI]

Community health workers continue to play a vital role in delivering healthcare services across Fiji, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this during the launch of an updated training programme, that community health workers act as a key link between the formal health system and local communities.

There are about 2,000 community health workers nationwide, supporting areas such as child health, maternal care, disease prevention and home-based care.

“They play an important role in ensuring that our health programs are supporting and meeting the health needs of their refugees in their homes and the communities. Trained through the public health system, community health workers assist members of their respective communities on community health priorities, such as maintaining good child health, safe motherhood, promoting wellness while working closely with their zone nurses for our home-based care and domiciliary care programs.”

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Dr Lalabalavu say the role of community health workers has expanded over the years to address growing challenges, including non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

The updated training programme, supported by the Australian Government, aims to strengthen their skills and ensure they remain relevant in meeting Fiji’s evolving health needs.

He says the initiative will improve health service delivery and better support communities across the country.