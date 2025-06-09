Armory break-in under investigation

A reported break-in at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces ammunition armory along Cunningham Road in Nasinu is now under police investigation.

A reliable source confirms the incident came to light on Wednesday after signs of forced entry were discovered at the facility.

The area was secured immediately, with checks carried out before the matter was escalated to the authorities.

Police officers, including investigators, later attended the scene to begin inquiries.

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Statements have been taken as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials are now working to establish how the breach occurred and whether any items are unaccounted for.