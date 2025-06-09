Twenty percent pay cut announced for MPs

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced that a 20 percent pay cut for all ministers, assistant ministers, and members of parliament will be put forward.

However, Rabuka says that this is subject to parliamentary approval.

In his address to the nation this evening, Rabuka also stated that all overseas travel for ministers and assistant ministers is stopped with immediate effect.

But Rabuka says that this afternoon he approved the travel of two ministers who are going to negotiate directly with Fiji’s overseas partners on how they can assist us with the crisis caused by the Middle East war.

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“Minister for Foreign Affairs is going to the Far East looking for further support in our fuel supply and fuel storage. And a, the Minister for Welfare and a member of the IPU is going to Turkey. I told her to be careful, that’s very close to the flashpoint. But she needs to be there because they spend a lot of time talking about humanitarian assistance in times of trouble. And this is the time to be sharing.”

Furthermore, Rabuka stated that all overtime payments for civil servants are suspended, with time in lieu applied instead.

The Prime Minister has also stated that all new civil service positions are on hold.

Rabuka adds that all job evaluations are suspended and all overseas travel is stopped for permanent secretaries and civil servants.