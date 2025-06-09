FDB secures naming rights for FETA

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

The Fiji Development Bank has secured naming rights as a key partner of the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards.

Chief Executive Filimone Waqabaca says the partnership marks the beginning of a new journey, recognising the constant evolution of the tourism industry.

Waqabaca adds that the bank has supported the sector through a growing portfolio of loan accounts over the year.

“As of December 2025, FDB support to the tourism sector and related businesses includes over 400 loan accounts with a total value exceeding 64 million, contributing to both direct and indirect impacts on employment, local supply chains and community livelihoods across Fiji.”

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Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Chair Debra Sadranu says the partnership aligns with the awards’ expanded categories, which recognise contributions across all levels of the tourism industry.

“To have a bank like Fiji Development Bank as our naming rights sponsor, who are on SMEs and supporting smaller tourism operators, aligns with our focus in expanding our categories to acknowledge the contribution of everybody, and that includes SME operators.”

The event is dedicated to recognizing high-performing businesses in the tourism sector and is expected to be held in February 2027.