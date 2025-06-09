New trash boom installed at Nabua Bridge to tackle river pollution

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A new trash boom has been installed at Nabua Bridge as part of ongoing efforts to reduce waste flowing into Fiji’s waterways and oceans.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in partnership with Trashboom Pacific and supported by the United Nations Environment Programme, aims to intercept rubbish before it reaches the sea.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says while the installation is a critical step, it only addresses part of the problem.

She stresses that trash booms are a reactive solution, capturing waste after it has already been dumped, and highlights the need for improved waste collection services within communities.

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Tabuya says many informal settlements lack sufficient rubbish bins and disposal sites, contributing to the growing waste problem in rivers and creeks.

She confirms that the government is working on proposals to expand waste management services, including the provision of more bins and improved collection systems in settlements and villages.

The Minister adds that public awareness and community responsibility will be key in addressing the issue long-term.

Meanwhile, Environmental Data Analyst Bernadette Thomasina of Trashboom Pacific says the project was introduced in response to increasing plastic pollution affecting both freshwater and marine ecosystems.

She notes that similar trashboom systems have been installed in several locations around the country, with collections carried out regularly to monitor waste levels.

Thomasina says early data shows significant amounts of plastic waste being captured, highlighting the urgency of addressing improper disposal practices.

Authorities are urging the public to dispose of rubbish responsibly and support efforts to keep Fiji’s environment clean.