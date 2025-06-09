Regional tourney to benefit local boxers

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Amateur Boxing president Panapasa Daunakamakama is confident that next weekend’s Pacific Nations Competition will deliver significant benefits for local boxers set to compete.

The tournament will feature six other Pacific nations, including New Zealand and Australia.

He says that giving local boxers the opportunity to face high-calibre opponents will help raise the standard of competition and allow them to measure themselves at the regional level.

He adds that the event will also create greater opportunities for local athletes and could pave the way for more tournaments of this kind in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will be competing against some of the best in the Pacific, so it is very good because it’ll give them a lot of exposure. Especially boxers from Australia and New Zealand, who have some very good-ranked athletes.”

He is calling on fans and spectators to turn out in numbers and show their support for the local fighters.

The tournament will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva next Friday and Saturday, with all the action broadcast live on Vitiplus.