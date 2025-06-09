RSMS takes on plastic waste

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School has launched a new waste management initiative to tackle plastic pollution and improve waste disposal practices.

The programme, rolled out yesterday, is supported by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which has provided the school with recycling and composting equipment.

These include steel cage bins for plastic bottles and aluminium cans, wheely bins for general waste, and compost bins to manage organic waste.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says the initiative is part of wider efforts to address growing waste and plastic pollution issues across Fiji.

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She says the programme will also help prepare students for the upcoming container deposit system by teaching them how to properly separate waste.

Tabuya has encouraged students to take the lead and promote proper waste disposal in their communities, especially during major events such as the Coca-Cola Games.

The Ministry will also conduct training next week to guide students and teachers on the proper use of the composting kits.