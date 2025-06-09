Fiji sees rising demand for community relocations

There is an increase in relocation requests from communities affected by climate change, highlighting the urgent need for adaptive measures.

Director of Climate Change Senivasa Waqairamasi reveals that the government has received around 200 additional requests from communities seeking to move away from flood-prone areas, rising rivers, and other climate-related hazards.

She highlighted this at a recent climate talanoa session.

“As policymakers, we are seeing the real-life scenarios that are associated with climate change on our people. And in addition, we have about 200 other increased demands and requests for relocation from our vulnerable communities in Fiji.”

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The Director of Climate Change says they cannot afford to slow down in their momentum to address climate change.

The time is now to immediately halt and reverse the current trajectory, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and opting for renewable energy sources, transitioning away from fossil fuels to reduce emissions.

With extreme weather events and flooding on the rise, proactive planning and investment in relocation and adaptation strategies are essential for Fiji’s long-term resilience.