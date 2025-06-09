Drug use remains a challenge for Beqa youths

[Photo: FILE]

Drug use remains one of the biggest concerns affecting youths on Beqa Island, with community leaders across the nine villages stepping up efforts to address the issue.

Dakuni Village Development Committee President, Alipate Kamikamica, says tackling drug-related challenges has become a priority for village leaders, as they work to protect young people from falling into harmful habits.

Kamikamica says the committee has been proactive in creating opportunities that keep youths positively engaged.

“We are trying to keep our youths busy and focused so they do not drift towards drugs or end up on the wrong side of the law”

Article continues after advertisement

This includes organising regular sports and community programs to promote healthy lifestyles.

He adds that the village has introduced farming initiatives to keep young people occupied and financially empowered.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia, who recently visited Beqa Island, acknowledged these concerns and noted that the Ministry has several programs to support youth development.

Community leaders say continued collaboration between government, law enforcement, and villages is crucial to securing a safer future for the youths of Beqa.