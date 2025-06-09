First rugby union game for Lomax after 13 years

Former Kangaroos and New South Wales Blues State of Origin rep, Zac Lomax, will play his first rugby union game on Saturday in Lautoka after being named in the Western Force matchday squad to tackle the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Lomax is expected to make his debut for the Force from the bench.

Speaking to FBC Sports after arriving with the side in Nadi last night, Lomax says he can’t wait to play his first game in Fiji.

‘Yeah for sure it’s an unreal experience and i’ve been loving it so far, can’t wait to get out and experience it all and it’s going to be a really good good game, it’s obviously my first game since I was 13, it’s been a while but looking forward to it’.

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Lomax knows not many NSW Blues fans will be cheering for him this weekend and adds he’s heard a lot about the Drua fans.

Meanwhile, captain Jeremy Williams will return to the Western Force starting side following a head knock that saw him miss the 42-19 win over the Queensland Reds last week.

Sef Fa’agase comes into the starting 15 at loosehead prop to replace Wallaby Tom Robertson who has returned to Perth due to a head knock sustained against the Reds.

Hamish Stewart is also added to the run-on side at outside-centre as former All Black George Bridge shuffles to the wing, with Darby Lancaster ruled out with an ankle injury sustained while scoring against the Reds.

Williams comes in at lock to replace Darcy Swain who is unavailable due to illness. The Drua face the force at 4:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.