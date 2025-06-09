Fiji Airways marks decade of Singapore service

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Fiji Airways is celebrating 10 years of service between Nadi and Singapore, a route the airline says has significantly strengthened tourism, trade, and global connectivity since its launch in 2016.

Over the past decade, the national carrier has transported more than 318,000 passengers on over 1,700 flights between Fiji and the Lion City.

The airline says the route has seen a steady 10 percent average annual growth in demand.

Currently operating twice weekly, the service acts as a vital gateway to Asia and Europe.

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While 67 percent of passengers travel directly between the two hubs, the remaining 33 percent utilize Changi Airport to connect to onward international destinations, including India.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Paul Scurrah, says the anniversary reflects the airline’s commitment to Fiji’s global reach.

“Our Singapore service has become a vital bridge between Fiji and Asia and beyond. It has opened doors for tourism and trade while connecting Fiji to one of the world’s most important aviation hubs.”

Changi Airport Group Executive Vice President, Lim Ching Kiat, expressed delight in the partnership, noting that the service has brought the South Pacific closer to Asia and provided passengers with convenient access to a global network.

The Singapore route remains a strategic component of Fiji Airways’ international network, supporting economic growth and providing seamless connectivity through one of the world’s leading aviation hubs.