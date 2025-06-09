Murder trial hears violent confession

The Suva High Court has heard further developments in the murder trial of Apisai Madigibuli, with a Scene Construction video shown before the court as part of the State’s evidence.

The State also read out portions of a police caution interview.

During the interview, Madigibuli described how an argument escalated after he was told the victim had been communicating with another man. He said he later became upset when she stood up and attempted to leave the room.

The accused told investigators that their child was asleep on the bed at the time, while he was seated on the edge of the bed and the victim had been lying down before getting up.

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He stated that the victim took her bag and moved toward the door, which he said was open, with the room in darkness and only light coming from the passage outside.

Madigibuli admitted that he pulled the victim back into the room and punched her multiple times on the chin and the back of her head as she attempted to leave.

He further told investigators that he stabbed the woman three times to the neck during the confrontation.

The accused also admitted to the fact that he tried to kill his 4 year old daughter by twisting her neck, however she survived.

The matter has been adjourned and will resume on Monday, April 13.