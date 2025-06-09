Tourism leads rise in jobs

Paid employment in Fiji rose to 121,971 in 2022, up 7.1 percent from 2021, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Wage earners made up 51.4 percent of workers, while 48.6 percent were salaried employees.

The biggest growth came from accommodation and food services, adding 3,453 jobs, a 49 percent increase.

Arts, entertainment and recreation, along with other service activities, also recorded strong growth.

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Other sectors such as manufacturing, transport, education and health saw gains, while construction and some administrative areas declined.

The bureau says the figures show changing job trends and highlight the industries driving employment.