Fatiaki targets three Commonwealth Games spots

Para Athletics head coach Fred Fatiaki is confident his squad can secure all three available Commonwealth Games quota spots as preparations intensify ahead of next month’s Oceania Championships in Darwin.

Fatiaki says the National Athletics Championships this weekend is a key part of the build-up, with para-athletes using the meet as their second trial for selection to both the Oceania Championships in May and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July.

He says the focus is now on performance and results as athletes aim to impress across both track and field events.

Fatiaki confirmed that a number of athletes are in contention for selection to the two major competitions, with final decisions to be made based on trial outcomes.

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“We have a couple of athletes that are vying for the two competitions, and we hope to get some of their results to the Oceania Games and also to the Commonwealth Games. Since this is our second trials for the Commonwealth Games, I think it’s preparing well, and we’re just looking for what they can achieve in the trials, and hopefully get a good team for the two competitions, the one in May, that is the Oceania Athletics, and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July.”

Behind the scenes, Fatiaki says preparations are progressing steadily, with logistics being managed step by step while athletes continue their daily training programme.

He says support through a preparation grant has been crucial in ensuring athletes are able to attend training and maintain their build-up towards major international events.

“We are fortunate and blessed that there is a preparation grant, which is available for our athletes to come in for training also. So we are providing them with that assistance, and also with whatever we have to give them today in terms of the competition.”

He says the Oceania Championships will serve as the final qualification opportunity, with around five to six athletes expected to travel, before a final Commonwealth Games team of three is confirmed based on qualification.