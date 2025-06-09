Lomax tested as Drua hold firm in Lautoka

[Photo: FILE]

Western Force debutant Zac Lomax was thrown straight into the deep end, facing the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in one of rugby’s toughest away environments in Lautoka.

The 26-year-old experienced first-hand the intensity, conditions, and pressure of playing in Fiji, as the Drua edged a thrilling 24-22 win.

In a match decided by fine margins, the visitors were pushed to their limits but fell just short.

“It’s obviously tough. They’re a very passionate team, and they love the game… it was a good game from Drua.”

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Lomax admitted the Force lacked execution in key moments, which ultimately cost them in such a tight contest.

“We probably just need to execute a little bit more… be a little bit more clinical.”

He also highlighted the demanding conditions at Churchill Park, which added another layer to the challenge.

“It was super muggy… it was raining early and then really hot towards the end. It was a good test for us.”

Despite the loss, Lomax acknowledged the atmosphere and physical battle, as the Drua once again proved why Lautoka remains one of the hardest places to win in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.