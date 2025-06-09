Turaga stresses national effort in drug fight

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Acting Minister for Policing Siromi Turaga says Fiji’s response to the growing drug crisis must be built on transparency, trust and collective action.

Speaking during the validation of the draft Counter-Narcotics Bureau Bill, Turaga says the process reflects the government’s commitment to consultation and evidence-based decision-making.

“It reinforces confidence that national institutions are developed through consultation, consensus, and adherence to the rule of law.”

He stresses that tackling the drug threat cannot be left to the government alone.

Turaga is calling for stronger partnerships with the vanua, churches and communities, warning that a united front is critical to protecting the nation.

“Together, we stand united and unwavering in our resolve to combat illicit drug cultivation, trafficking, and abuse, safeguarding the health, security, and future of our nation.”

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He says only through a coordinated, whole-of-nation approach can Fiji effectively confront the escalating drug crisis.