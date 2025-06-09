Executives reveal how projects advance

Two executives of Telecom Fiji Limited have given evidence in the trial of Sanjay Kaba. The case concerns allegations of abuse of office.

Kaba, a former board member of TFL and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings, is accused of influencing a tender through Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited between January 2017 and January 2019.

The tender was for project management services for TFL’s new office and data centre. It is alleged he gained $766,327.22 between June 2022 and July 2023, even though the company was not entitled to the funds.

The court first heard from Pratap Singh, a former TFL General Manager and board director. Singh, now retired, spoke about decision-making during his tenure, which ended in 2011.

He said major projects begin as proposals presented to the board. Details are unsettled at this stage. No hiring or procurement occurs until approval is granted. Singh added such projects can take two to four years to complete.

The second witness, Ivan Fong, current CEO of ATH, outlined board governance and procedures.

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He described how the board operates under the Articles of Association. It has four to seven directors appointed by shareholders and strategic investors. Independent directors are required under stock exchange rules.

Fong said the board meets at least four times a year. Additional meetings are called when needed. Directors receive papers beforehand, and minutes are formally recorded.

Appointments are made through written notice and confirmed by the board. Directors must declare conflicts of interest, which are recorded. Fong said no conflicts escalated beyond disclosure.

He also detailed oversight of IT systems and network security. External reviews were carried out across subsidiaries. Findings were presented to the board and followed up in later meetings.

The trial will resume before Magistrate Charles Ratakele in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.