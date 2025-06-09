FCCC explains April fuel price adjustments

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says a balanced approach was taken in the April 2026 fuel price review.

In a statement, the FCCC says that it did not simply pass through all international cost movements immediately but considered how best to moderate the impact on families and businesses while also supporting continuity of supply.

Fuel prices in Fiji are reviewed each month using the least cost methodology, which considers international refined fuel prices based on the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), together with international freight and exchange rates of the price setter.

The FCCC says typically, this process operates with a one-month lag, meaning local prices generally reflect earlier import costs rather than immediate market movements.

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It states that the April 2026 review was conducted during a period of exceptional volatility in international fuel markets.

During this time, FCCC observed that February 2026 stock was being depleted more quickly than usual, while replacement supply was being secured in a significantly higher-cost environment.

Considering these conditions, FCCC says it extended the pricing reference window beyond the usual one-month period to include an additional 20 days of the subsequent month, so that the assessment reflected a more representative picture of market movements and replacement costs during a period of rapid change.

It highlights that the adjustment made in this instance reflected the need to respond appropriately to market conditions that had moved beyond the usual parameters.

The FCCC states that this approach remained consistent with the underlying methodology and was applied to support the accuracy, stability and fairness of pricing outcomes.

It stresses that the April determination continued to be based on the same core framework, including MOPS benchmarks, freight and exchange rate considerations.

Since the conflict in the Gulf region began this year, FCCC has been closely monitoring international fuel and LPG market movements, freight costs, foreign exchange pressures, domestic stock positions, and broader supply chain developments.

This has included daily monitoring of stock levels on the ground and with suppliers.

The FCCC says that it is also important to understand that these adjustments do not mean oil companies are making additional profits. Fuel prices in Fiji are regulated, and margins are controlled.

The changes reflect the actual cost of bringing fuel into the country under prevailing market conditions.

It warns that any trader found overcharging, hoarding, and engaging in anti-competitive behaviour, in breach of the FCCC Act 2010, will be investigated and appropriate action taken.