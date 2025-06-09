Mining approvals halted pending legislative overhaul

[Photo: FILE]

No new mining licenses will be issued until the review of the Mining and Quarry Acts is complete, says Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Deputy Secretary Timoci Samisoni.

Speaking at a talanoa on Climate Change Fallout – Development Transitions and Community Resilience, Samisoni says the decision aims to ensure Fiji has stronger, more modern laws before approving new mining projects.

Samisoni says the existing legislation is outdated and does not address today’s challenges, particularly as global demand rises for minerals used in renewable energy technologies.

We are looking at mandating regular awareness and outreach programs. To demonstrate our commitment to the process, the ministry has taken a definite stance: no new mining license will be issued until the act is fully reviewed. The revised legislation seeks to close historical loopholes.

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Samisoni says the updated laws are expected to introduce clearer penalties for violations and more inclusive decision-making.

The public has demanded structure penalties for illegal extractions, increased compensation for environmental damages, and more visible monitoring by environment management units, and that’s what we are agreeing to.

Geotechnical Adviser at the Pacific Community, Gary Lee, also highlighted the importance of inclusive dialogue.