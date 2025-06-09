TISI Sangam to expand global presence

After marking 100 years through its Centennial Celebrations over the Easter weekend, the TISI Sangam is now focused on strengthening its foundation and expanding its global reach.

One of the key resolutions adopted by the organisation is the establishment of TISI bodies in countries around the world where members of the Sangam reside.

The move is aimed at formalising its international presence and ensuring stronger coordination among overseas members.

TISI Sangam National President Parveen Bala highlighted that the resolutions were unanimously agreed upon during a symposium held as part of the centennial celebrations.

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In addition to expanding globally, the organisation has also resolved to revive the Sangam World Cup organisation, an initiative that previously existed, with plans to elevate its role moving forward.

While expansion remains a priority, Bala says the Sangam is also placing strong emphasis on the wellbeing of members who continue to live in Fiji.

The organisation acknowledges ongoing migration trends and is working on ways to support those who remain in Fiji, ensuring they are not left behind.

“We all know people are going. Our Sangam members are also going. But there will be a certain percentage of people who won’t be able to go, who will look after them, so that is the focus right now.”

Members based overseas have welcomed the expansion plans, noting that it will further strengthen their connection to the Sangam and create more structured opportunities to engage with its activities abroad.

There is also a shared expectation that stronger links between Fiji and international branches will help guide and support newer communities overseas.