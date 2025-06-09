Saratibau eager to compete at Commonwealth Games

With his place at the Commonwealth Games already secured, local boxing star Aminiasi Saratibau will use next weekend’s Pacific Nations Competition as a key stepping stone in his preparation for the tournament in Scotland later this year.

The 2025 International Golden Gloves gold medalist says the upcoming competition will provide a valuable opportunity to assess his form and measure his progress against regional opponents as he builds toward the Commonwealth stage.

Saratibau has steadily risen through the amateur ranks in recent years.

The former Tilak High School student gained international recognition after finishing among the top 10 in his weight division at the World Boxing Championships last year—one of the strongest performances by a Fijian boxer on the global stage.

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Competing in the 80kg division, he is widely regarded as one of Fiji’s leading medal prospects for the Commonwealth Games, thanks to his aggressive style, physical strength, and growing international experience, including appearances at Olympic qualifying events.

“Training has been going well, just looking forward to the Pacific Nations next weekend, so I can test myself and see where I stand in terms of my performance. It’s not going to be an easy tournament, but I’m going to make my country proud.”

Saratibau says he is setting high expectations for himself and remains determined to deliver a performance that will make the nation proud.

The Pacific Nations Competition will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva next Friday and Saturday.