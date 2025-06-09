46 evacuation centres activated for 1,470 residents

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji National Disaster Risk Management Office confirms that 46 evacuation centres are currently active across all four divisions following overnight heavy rain and strong winds.

Of these, 30 centres are operating in the Western Division, 7 in the Eastern Division, 6 in the Central Division, and 3 in the Northern Division. More than 1,470 people from approximately 378 households are taking shelter in these centres.

NDMO says this number is expected to decrease as weather conditions improve and communities take precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

The agency is working closely with relevant partners to provide timely support and assistance to all affected communities.