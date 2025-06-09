Tropical Cyclone Vaianu weakens as it moves away from Fiji

[ Source: Fiji Met Office / Facebook ]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is gradually weakening as it tracks further south away from the country, bringing improving weather conditions across the islands.

In its latest update, the weather office reported that the system remains at Category 3 intensity but has begun to show signs of weakening. The cyclone is now moving in a south-easterly direction, allowing rain bands that previously affected Fiji to clear.

Residents across the country have already begun experiencing improved conditions, with a noticeable drop in wind speeds and periods of sunshine breaking through earlier rainfall.

Authorities also confirmed that, as of midday, gale warnings previously in place for marine areas have been lifted. However, strong wind warnings remain in effect until later tonight as precautionary measures against lingering impacts.

Article continues after advertisement

The forecast indicates that rainfall will continue to ease into intermittent showers, with most parts of the country expected to see significant clearing by tonight. By tomorrow, conditions are expected to improve further, with a shift to south-westerly winds bringing more stable weather.

Despite the improving outlook, officials have cautioned that hazards remain. Flooding may persist in some low-lying areas due to blocked drainage systems, and restoration efforts are ongoing in affected communities.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging the public to remain cautious, cooperate with authorities, and avoid unsafe areas until conditions fully stabilise.

The weather office added that as Tropical Cyclone Vaianu continues to move away, its associated hazards are expected to subside in the coming days.