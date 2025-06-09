TB threat escalates as HIV surge fuels silent health crisis

Dr Kositino Turaga (left) and Dr Priya Kaur (right) [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Health experts are raising an alarm over a worsening tuberculosis crisis in Fiji, warning that the rapid rise in HIV cases is driving a dangerous and accelerating spread of the disease.

Tamavua Twomey Hospital Medical Officer Dr Kositino Turaga says TB remains a serious public health threat that Fiji has long struggled to eliminate.

He says the surge in HIV is making the situation far more dangerous, as the virus weakens the immune system and leaves the body exposed to TB infection.

Dr Turaga explains that HIV and TB are now deeply linked, creating a growing co-infection crisis that is increasingly difficult to control.

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“And it is very hard to deal with these problems because it takes a long time to incubate these bacteria.”

He warns that cases are climbing alongside HIV, with projections showing exponential growth if urgent action is not taken.

Dr Turaga stresses that poverty is worsening the crisis, with low-income communities facing significantly higher infection risks.

“Basically, since we have a problem with poverty in Fiji, it is expected that nations that have a higher prevalence of poverty will have higher numbers of TB infection rates.”

National HIV Task Force representative Dr Priya Kaur says as HIV continues to spread, people must not ignore the growing TB threat.

She warns that TB spreads more easily than HIV and can move quickly through communities if left unchecked.

“So it is more easily spread than HIV. So we need to all get ourselves checked up for TB as well. Because treatment is available.”

Dr Kaur says awareness must start at home, with families urged to talk openly and take responsibility for protecting themselves and their children.

Health officials are now calling for immediate action, warning that without early testing and awareness, TB and HIV will continue to spread silently across the country.