Drivers yet to be charged in Martintar fatal crash

Two drivers involved in a two-vehicle collision in Martintar, Nadi, two weeks ago have been interviewed by police but have not yet been charged.

The incident, which occurred on March 28, resulted in the death of a female bystander.

Lucinta Evans, a Virgin Australia crew member standing on the roadside, lost her life when one of the vehicles – a taxi – veered off the road following the impact.

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FBC News has been reliably informed that charges are expected to be laid soon against those involved.

More details will follow as the investigation continues.