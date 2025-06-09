Government unveils relief package to subsidize fuel

[File Photo]

The government will provide direct relief to bus operators to ensure fares remain stable, as it is encouraging greater use of public transport.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is the main mode of transport for most Fijians, and they will protect it.

This is among the measures taken by the government to reduce the effects of the fuel crisis caused by the Middle East war.

Rabuka has further stated that the government will subsidise direct diesel costs for Energy Fiji Limited to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

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He adds that this is important to keep our homes, businesses, and essential services running.

The government will also increase support for the vulnerable.

“Government will increase welfare assistance for our most vulnerable citizens, including additional support for those on social welfare and our elderly receiving pensions.”

Rabuka adds that the government will consider reducing Fiji National Provident Fund contributions for both employers and employees; however, this is subject to parliamentary approval.

“This will help reduce costs for the businesses and put more money directly into the pockets of workers during this difficult period.”

The Prime Minister is urging citizens to negotiate flexible repayment terms with their banks, similar to previous relief measures, to help navigate the current economic challenges.