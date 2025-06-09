Four nabbed with suspected marijuana during snap checks

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

Four men have been arrested following a joint operation by the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces under Operation Sasamaki.

Snap checks were conducted along Naweni Main Road in Cakaudrove yesterday, leading to the arrest of four men who were found in possession of sachets and small plastic bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

The joint operation, which is focusing on both white and green drugs, is continuing around the country.