Fiji Airways boosts Vancouver flights

Fiji Airways is strengthening its position as a key South Pacific gateway, announcing increased services to Vancouver and an expanded partnership with British Airways.

From June 16 this year, the national carrier will operate three flights a week to Vancouver year-round, responding to strong demand from the Canadian market and boosting connectivity between Fiji, North America and beyond.

At the same time, the airline has extended its codeshare agreement with British Airways to include the Nadi–Vancouver route, allowing UK travellers to book seamless journeys to Fiji via Canada under a single ticket.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says the move marks a significant step in the airline’s North American growth strategy.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the expanded services and partnership will offer travellers greater choice, improved convenience and smoother connections across the network.

The development has also been welcomed by Vancouver International Airport, which says the additional flights strengthen its role as a key Asia-Pacific gateway while improving access to the South Pacific.

Passengers on the Vancouver route will also experience Fiji Airways’ upgraded “World Class” service, recently recognised among the world’s top airlines, reflecting continued investment in onboard experience and customer service.

The expansion comes as Fiji Airways continues to grow its global footprint through its membership in the oneworld alliance, providing travellers with access to hundreds of destinations worldwide.